Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Are you ready Bills Mafia? What you need to know one day before Monday Night Football

Pinto Ron getting ready for MNF
Michael Schwartz
Pinto Ron getting ready for MNF<br/>
Pinto Ron getting ready for MNF
Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 19:30:29-04

The city that never sleeps is being absolutely taken over by the fanbase that circles the wagons, jumps through tables and makes you want to shout.

Monday Night Football, which you can watch on 7ABC, is now one sleep away and fans are swarming New York City and New Jersey with that electric energy we know and love.

A guide to Monday Night Football

  • If you're in NYC
    • Penn 6 is the place to be at 132 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
    • There will be Labatt on tap
  • If you're in WNY
    • Anchor Bar at 4300 Maple Road has an opening day watch party
      Anchor Bar's watch party starts at 5
      Anchor Bar's watch party starts at 5
      • 5pm Rally
      • 6pm 9/11 tribute to honor local first responders
      • 8pm Watch party
      • All proceeds split between Bills Alumni Foundation and Cure the Blue Prostate Cancer Awareness Program

Bills Block Party on Chippewa

Outdoors on Chippewa Party Flyer
Outdoors on Chippewa Party Flyer

  • Two LED Walls with food, drinks and a live DJ
  • $10

Or you can watch from the comfort of your couch watching 7ABC, with coverage starting live from Metlife Stadium at 7pm. Click here for more info on how to watch and what to expect. Kickoff is at 8:15pm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!