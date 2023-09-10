Are you ready Bills Mafia? What you need to know one day before Monday Night Football

The city that never sleeps is being absolutely taken over by the fanbase that circles the wagons, jumps through tables and makes you want to shout.

Monday Night Football, which you can watch on 7ABC, is now one sleep away and fans are swarming New York City and New Jersey with that electric energy we know and love.

A guide to Monday Night Football

If you're in NYC

Penn 6 is the place to be at 132 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001 There will be Labatt on tap

If you're in WNY

Anchor Bar at 4300 Maple Road has an opening day watch party

5pm Rally 6pm 9/11 tribute to honor local first responders 8pm Watch party All proceeds split between Bills Alumni Foundation and Cure the Blue Prostate Cancer Awareness Program



Bills Block Party on Chippewa

WKBW Staff Outdoors on Chippewa Party Flyer



Two LED Walls with food, drinks and a live DJ

$10

Or you can watch from the comfort of your couch watching 7ABC, with coverage starting live from Metlife Stadium at 7pm. Click here for more info on how to watch and what to expect. Kickoff is at 8:15pm.