Answering your questions about National Grid’s smart meters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After we posted about National Grid’s new smart meters coming to Buffalo, our 7 News Facebook comment section filled up fast — questions, concerns, and a lot of curiosity about what this change actually means.

I went through those comments and pulled out the most common questions viewers were asking to get answers for you. Here’s what I learned.

Q: Why is National Grid installing smart meters in Buffalo?

A: National Grid says the smart meters are part of a larger effort to replace aging meters across Upstate New York that are nearing the end of their lifespan.

According to the company, the new meters provide customers with near real-time energy usage data, eliminate estimated bills, and help crews respond more quickly when outages happen.

I also spoke with an independent electrician who’s worked in the field for nearly 50 years. He told me the real-time data helps utilities better understand where upgrades are needed and maintain the electrical grid more efficiently.

Q: Do I have to let National Grid install a smart meter?

A: Several commenters asked whether customers are required to accept the new meters.

National Grid says customers can opt out, but doing so comes with a cost. Customers who choose to opt out pay a monthly fee of about $13 to $15, plus a one-time charge, because a worker would need to manually read the meter instead of receiving the data automatically.

For outdoor meters, National Grid says customers do not need to be home and installation typically takes just a few minutes. There is no fee for installation.

Q: Will my bill go up after a smart meter is installed?

A: This was one of the most common concerns in our Facebook comments.

Dave Townsend, who commented from Rochester, said he’s had a smart meter for years and hasn’t seen a change in his bills.

National Grid says smart meters do not change how much energy customers use — they simply measure usage more accurately. The company says billing is still based on the amount of electricity used, not the type of meter.

Q: Is this the same technology NYSEG used?

A: No, according to National Grid.

Several viewers, including Ted Szpara, raised concerns after saying their bills increased following NYSEG’s smart meter installation.

National Grid says it is using a different system called the Revelo smart meter, and that it is the first utility in the world to deploy this specific technology. The company says the way usage data is collected and shared is different from NYSEG’s system.

Q: How do these smart meters actually work?

A: Smart meters use two-way wireless communication to send usage data back to National Grid. The company says the radio frequencies are similar to those used by cell phones, but at much lower levels.

Customers will be able to view their energy usage through National Grid’s online My Account portal, allowing them to see when and how they’re using electricity.

Q: Who installs and tests the meters?

A: National Grid says trained technicians handle the installation and testing process. Customers with questions or concerns can find additional information through the company’s online FAQ page or by contacting customer service directly.

WATCH: Answering your questions about National Grid’s smart meters

Bottom line

Smart meters are coming to Buffalo as early as this month. Installation is free, opting out is allowed, but it comes with a monthly fee, and National Grid says this rollout is different from what some customers experienced with NYSEG.

If you still have questions, National Grid has posted a full list of FAQs here.