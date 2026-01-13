National Grid set to begin installing smart meters for Buffalo-area customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid has announced it will begin installing smart meters for its more than 121,000 Buffalo-area customers beginning this month.

According to National Grid, the smart meter provides homeowners and business owners with new ways to monitor their energy use and spending. They are part of its plan to replace meters across Upstate New York that are nearing their end of their lifespan with modern smart meters.

“This upgrade to modern meters ensures reliability and introduces advanced technology and tools that provides energy use data. Customers can use this information to make informed decisions about managing their electricity consumption and ultimately, control energy costs. The new meters also instantly notify National Grid when there’s a service interruption at their home or business.” - National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa

National Grid said that after installations are complete for Buffalo-area customers, it will continue its deployment across Western New York. Installations are scheduled to be completed in 2027.

According to the company, it has successfully installed more than 1 million electric smart meters for customers across Upstate New York.

National Grid said the following are the benefits of smart meters:



More ways to monitor and take control of energy usage and spending.

Improved service and reliability.

Access to up-to-date energy use data within minutes, through the My Account portal. Customers can register at ngrid.com/myaccount.

The convenience of eliminating estimated bills.

Faster response: Smart meters will increase National Grid’s ability to monitor and respond to power outages.

