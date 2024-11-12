'We haven't experienced any issues': National Grid to roll out smart meters in Western New York in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As concerns over higher bills continue for NYSEG customers with smart meters, National Grid is rolling out similar technology for its customers in Western New York.

"It's new, it's something that might be confusing to a lot of folks, so we want to make sure they understand as much as possible," said Kristine O'Shaughnessy, Director of Customer, Community and Regulatory Engagement.

So I sat down with National Grid leaders to ask questions before these smart meters roll out in January.

Q: What does the rollout look like?

A: We're doing a limited rollout in WNY, just over 4,100 customers are going to have smart meters installed during the first quarter of 2025.

That includes the following communities:



Erie County: Angola, Brant, Eden, Farnham, Hamburg

Allegany County: Cuba, Scio, Wellsville

Cattaraugus County: Allegany, Cattaraugus, East Otto, Franklinville, Limestone, Otto, Portville, Quaker Bridge

Chautauqua County: Beamus Point, Chautauqua, Dewittville, Frewsburg, Irving, Jamestown, Little Valley, Maple Springs, Mayville, Ripley, Sinclairville, Westfield

National Grid Customers will be able to see which devices are using the most power



Q: Why smart meters?

A: What smart meters will do is provide customers with the ability to get real-time information with respect to their energy consumption...And it's gonna allow National Grid to respond more quickly and more efficiently to power outages that our customers realize."

Q: Do these meters have the same technology as NYSEG's?

A: No, we are the first in the world to use the Revelo meter itself.

Q: Should customers expect higher bills once smart meters are installed?

A: It should stay normal, we've been reading their meters all along..this is just a continuation of the process National Grid has been doing for 25 years. We haven't experienced any issues with customers when it comes to high bill complaints or anything along those lines.

Taylor Epps National Grid says they're the only ones currently using this brand of smart meter



Q: Can customers opt out? Is there a fee associated with that?

Yes, the customer has the choice, they don't have to get it if they don't want to. For an electric meter it's gonna be just over $11/month and that's a meter reading fee.

Q: Is there a fee for installation?

A: No, installation is free.

Q: Where can I direct questions?

There's a list of FAQs and contact information if you click here.