Another Western New York hospital announces cuts to services

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says it will close the maternity ward, among many other changes, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital this summer. This is now the second hospital in our region to make that decision just this year.

We took you to Wyoming County in late April when the community health center decided to suspend its maternity services. Without labor and delivery in Warsaw, many Wyoming County families now need to drive at least 30 minutes for care.

This is a trend that stretches across the entire country. Since 2011, more than 200 hospitals have closed their maternity departments which have left more than two million women in "maternity care deserts," meaning the hospitals in their county do not offer pregnancy or delivery services.

Neighbors in Niagara County can still access maternity services in Niagara Falls, but the impact of Catholic Health's decision will go beyond patients. Nurses from the Lewiston hospital tell me this sends dozens of their co-workers into limbo.

Terry Ross has been a nurse at Mount St. Mary's for 37 years and described how she first felt when she recently learned about the cuts, "shock, disbelief, disappointment" were words she used.

Michele Jerge works for 1199SEIU, the Union representing the nurses, and says the hospital is cutting two major services, "That's the operating room and also maternity," Jerge says. "They have taken their orthopedics to Kenmore and St. Joes." Jerge says around 100 people are impacted by this at Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

Cathy Mahar has no idea what she's going to do next and says she's even more concerned for residents in Lewiston. "I can't tell you how many times maternity has saved babies' lives, made such a difference and I'm sorry this is happening." Mahar has been at the hospital for over 30 years and worries about those who may need emergency surgery, such as having their appendix removed. She says, "Hopefully they can get to Buffalo in time...hopefully they can get there."

We're told all the changes are slated to happen on July 1. Jerge says If they knew sooner they would have tried to prevent the cuts and, "advocate for more funding. I'm not sure if the union could have reached out and got a grab of anesthesiologists."