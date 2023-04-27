Wyoming County Community Health System suspending its obstetrics program effective June 1

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) announced it will suspend its obstetrics program effective June 1, 2023.

"After many months of analysis and numerous discussions with the Hospital Board, WCCHS is announcing the suspension of its Maternal/OB program effective June 1, 2023. The hospital made this difficult decision for several reasons: the health and wellbeing of residents and the scarcity of maternal health and pediatric providers being the most prominent. Wyoming County is not alone - currently there are hundreds of rural hospitals facing these same challenges both in New York, and across the country."

WCCHS continued on to say that the decision allows it to focus on creating stability "in times of unprecedented transition in healthcare."

According to WCCHS, it reached out to United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), which is a Rochester Regional Health facility in Batavia, to provide maternal health/OB services to those who may need it as close as possible. It also said UMMC operates an OB office less than a mile from WCCHS.

"These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare that have forced us to make tough decisions. As we make changes to our services, WCCHS remains committed to ensuring its patients and community receive ready access to high quality care throughout our region by leveraging our community partners.” - David Kobis, CEO of Wyoming County Community Health System

WCCHS said OB patients with questions should call (585) 786-8940, Ext. 4543.

“United Memorial Medical Center and the entire Rochester Regional Health system is committed to ensuring that the women of Wyoming County and the surrounding communities have ready access to the services that they need. We’re proud of our record as a Baby-Friendly designated birth facility and it has been our experience that through close partnership with existing healthcare systems and providers we can sustain high quality, continuous access to the care our communities need. We are pleased to work with WCCHS and Wyoming County during this transition.” - Dan Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center

