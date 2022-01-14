Another temporary restraining order issued blocking demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another temporary restraining order has been issued blocking the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo.

The grain elevator was damaged during wind storms in Western New York on December 11.

The temporary restraining order is the result of an appeal by preservationists of a ruling that allowed for the demolition of the damaged grain elevator by its owner Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

ADM applied for an emergency demolition permit in December citing safety concerns. The city issued the demolition permit this week but this new temporary restraining order puts a hold on that.

The matter is due back in court January 24.