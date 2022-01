BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preservationists have appealed a ruling that would allow for the demolition of the damaged Great Northern grain elevator and a judge has denied a request to extend the stay of the demolition.

The grain elevator was damaged during wind storms in Western New York on December 11.

You can read the appeal below



816904 2021 the Campaign for Buffa v the Campaign for Buffa NOTICE of APPEAL 50 by Paul Ross on Scribd