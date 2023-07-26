Another month gone, another month without bonus money for healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a problem solved, well almost. The glitch in the New York State Department of Health's system that's held up $3,000 in bonus money for Buffalo nursing home workers has now been fixed.

But workers have not yet received their payments. Frustration is an understatement for workers at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing on Delaware Avenue, now seven months after employees were supposed to see their first payment.

More than $1.6 billion has been given out to date to more than 600,000 healthcare workers.

In June, the DOH told 7 News the issue would be resolved in a matter of days. More than one month later, the issue is being worked out.

"Now we're up against the deadline for the employer to report to the DOH the workers hours so that they can receive the money," said Emmanuel White, Adminstrative Organizer for 1199 SEIU, the union representing these workers.

Taylor Epps The wait continues for healthcare workers in Buffalo



The issue did not get fixed in time for employees to get their money in the latest submission period and the next one isn't until October.

So now, the union is working with the state to try to get a special submission period created for The Grand employees to get their money before then.

"We'll wait, but we'll hope we'll get the money before September, that's our hope...I'm gonna pay for my daughter's tuition, that money will come in handy for me," said Tanequa Everett, a Certified Nursing Assistant.

7 News reached out to the Department of Health and received this response.

"The Department has been in contact with The Grand and will be working with them on a solution to ensure eligible employees receive their bonus payments as quickly as possible."



-NYS DOH

7 News will continue to follow up on this story.