Alton Brown: 'I was wrong, the best wings are in Buffalo'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a trip to Western New York Monday popular TV personality and chef Alton Brown posted a statement on social media that said in part "I was wrong, the best wings are in Buffalo."

In 2018, Brown appeared on "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube Channel and spoke about his experience with chicken wings in Buffalo and said in part "I'm sorry. If you really want great Buffalo chicken wings, you don't go to fricken Buffalo."

On Saturday, Brown posted on his Facebook page that he would be coming back to Buffalo "to make amends by taking a whole day off to eat wings" following his previous experience.

Brown returned to the region Monday and his reviews were much different than his 2018 review.

"I got majorly schooled on #BuffaloWings today by local experts including Andrew Galarneau. I can say, I have had the best buffalo wing of my life and yes, it was in Buffalo. #NowIKnow," Brown said on Facebook.

"I was wrong, the best wings are in Buffalo and thanks to @BuffaloFood and @NateGearySports I think I even know where to get them," Brown said on Twitter.