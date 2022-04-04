Help Alton Brown find the best wings in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alright Western New York, when it comes to the chicken wing, we know we do it better than anyone else, now it's time to prove it to the world, or should we say, prove it to Alton Brown.

During a visit back in 2018, the popular TV personality and chef had less than glowing reviews for our hometown staple, here were his exact words.

"I'm sorry. If you really want great Buffalo chicken wings, you don't go to fricken Buffalo."

Ouch! Yes, our pride definitely took a hit that day. But now Mr. Brown is returning for round two and our chance at chicken wing redemption awaits. Brown posted to his Facebook page over the weekend, saying he wants to "make amends" and he's now looking for your recommendations to find the best wings in Western New York.

