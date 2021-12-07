All schools in Lockport City School District shifting to remote learning for remainder of week due to parent concerns

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — All schools in the Lockport City School District will shift to remote learning for the remainder of week due to parent concerns, according to a message on the district's website.

According to the message, the district and in particular Lockport High School, have been subject to potential social media threats recently. Due to parents concerns, beginning Wednesday all schools in the district pre-K to grade 12 will shift to a remote learning model through Friday.

The district said the shift to remote learning will provide time to plan for and implement further safety measures as well as provide time for law enforcement to continue to investigate.

As many of you know, the Lockport City School District, particularly Lockport High School, has been subject to recent potential threats through social media posts. The Lockport Police Department, in collaboration with federal partners, continues to investigate these threats and incoming tips.



This message is to inform all Lockport City School District parents, employees, and families that, effective Wednesday, December 8, 2021, all schools in the District, pre-K through grade 12, will shift to a remote learning model through Friday, December 10, 2021. The shift to remote learning is based on many concerns from parents throughout the District and it will also provide time to allow the district to plan for and implement further safety measures, along with providing time for local and federal law enforcement officials to continue a thorough investigation of recent matters. Updates to parents, employees, and families may be provided as permitted by law. A decision will be made by Friday afternoon pertaining to a school schedule for the following week.



Additional information regarding remote instruction may be provided by individual building principals to parents and students.



The safety of all students, employees, and visitors of the Lockport City School District is most important. We appreciate the many tips that have been sent to school personnel and law enforcement. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation. Be safe and stay well.

Tuesday, and on December 2, Lockport High School shifted to remote learning due to threats on social media. There were also potential threats on September 27 and November 22 that closed the high school.