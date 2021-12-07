Lockport High School to shift to remote learning Tuesday due to 'threatening social media posts'

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to an alert on the district's website, Lockport High School will shift to remote learning Tuesday due to "threatening social media posts."

The alert says in part:

"Based on potential threatening social media posts made this evening directed towards Lockport High School and out of an abundance of caution, Lockport High School will shift to remote learning Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Lockport Police Department continues to investigate with federal partners.

Attendance for students will count based on their attendance in Google meets.

BOCES students will be excused from BOCES but can choose to attend if they can get a ride to their BOCES site.

Athletics and all extra-curricular activities at Lockport High School will be cancelled for Tuesday, 12/7/2021.

All other schools including Lockport High School West will operate on a normal schedule for Tuesday, December 7, 2021."

The district said it takes the safety of all students and staff seriously and an update will be provided Tuesday evening.

This is the second time in a week the school has shifted to remote learning due to threats and the fourth incident involving threats in the Lockport City School District since September.

The other three incidents occurred September 27, November 22 and December 2.

On September 27, an anonymous tip of a threat was received on the district’s tip line for Lockport High School. School officials turned the tip over to law enforcement and school was canceled. School was also closed after a suspicious vehicle was discovered in the Emmet Belknap Intermediate School parking lot. Both school buildings were swept with negative results and were cleared for return. The vehicle was also cleared. The schools returned to a normal schedule on September 28.

On November 22, Lockport High School was closed "out of an abundance of caution" after reported social media post specific to the high school.

On December 2 social media threats led to a shift to remote learning, the school returned to a normal schedule December 3.