All appointments booked at Delavan Grider Community Center COVID-19 vaccine site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced all appointments at the Delavan Grider Community Center, the new mass vaccination clinic, have been taken.

Poloncarz tweeted, "in the last 24 hours more than 14,000 appointment slots were filled."

— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 3, 2021

On Wednesday, registration opened to all eligible Erie County residents as opposed to the select zip codes, that were eligible for an appointment last week.

The site is part of an effort between NYS and federal government to bring mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to "socially vulnerable communities," across the state.

WKBW Community members arriving for vaccinations.

A number of people, who startig lining up early, were feeling grateful after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

WKBW Line outside Delavan Grider Community Center.

Donna Galiano from Buffalo’s west side is among people from ten eligible Buffalo and Cheektowaga zip codes who were able to make appointments at the community center Wednesday.

Galiano says she had no hesitation in getting vaccinated.

WKBW Donna Galiano from Buffalo’s west side.

“I just did it and I think everybody should. It's good for everybody and you wear these too — no matter what,” Galino pointing to her mask.

Ray Kincannon of Buffalo says he was feeling fine after getting his shot.

WKBW Ray Kincannon of Buffalo.

“No different — feels good though — having it for protection you know,” replied Kincannon.

Among those 65 plus receiving their vaccine was Wendy Fisher, a Buffalo grandma.

WKBW Wendy Fisher, a Buffalo grandma.

“After I get my second shot — I’m really looking forward to seeing my grand children from a little bit of a distance, but the rest of my family has gotten both shots,” remarked Fisher.

Bit some younger buffalo residents, like Mikka Gelber, who is pregnant, is eligible. Gelber says she had no reservations about receiving the shot for protection.

WKBW Mikka Gelber, who is pregnant, is eligible.

“And just the way that the vaccine works — doesn't worry me one bit. I’m thrilled to have it — I don't have to worry about it as much,” Gelber declared.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the site will be able to administer 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day.

Those we spoke with say everything ran very smoothly.

Gary Biekowski he arrived just before 8 a.m. Wednesday for his first vaccine.

“Organized, checking in various different tables, but every body had a job and it moved very quickly,” recalling Biekowski.

WKBW People arriving for vaccines and appointments Wednesday.

Those who could not capture an appointment will have to wait for the next big vaccination site to open.

County Executive Poloncarz says an announcement on the next mass vaccination site will coming soon and that site should open somewhere in buffalo as soon as next week.

The Delavan Grider Community Center will be operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to continue giving out the vaccines.

The site will receive its own allocation of the vaccine direct from the federal government, the National Guard will assist in operating the site.

The New York State Department of Health issued the following statement in response to our request about how many Erie County residents will be receiving vaccines a the Delavan Grider location: