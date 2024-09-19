After summer of high energy bills, NYS Assemblyman proposes idea of municipal energy in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D) returned to the Erie County Legislature on Thursday morning to start on conversation on municipal energy in Erie County, in response to higher-than-usual NYSEG energy bills.

"Our residents are unhappy about this, and it's unacceptable," said Burke, who said not entertaining the idea of exploring municipal energy would be irresponsible to him.

Last week 7 News' Derek Heid went to Springville, which runs its own energy, and spoke to Burke about starting this conversation.

"A place like Springville, NY that has municipal power...They pay 4 cents per kwh, while the average in New York State is 23 cents per kwh," said Burke.

"Let's really sit with this notion of a government-controlled utility," emphasized NYSEG Communications Manager Alexis Arnold. "This is not the road Erie County wants to go down."

"It would cost about $17 billion or more to buy out NYSEG, and all the infrastructure and assets," explained Arnold. "Who's paying for that? That price tag will be passed on to taxpayers."

Burke said it’s worth exploring, calling current high NYSEG bills unacceptable.

In response to billing issues that 7 News has been following for months, NYSEG scheduled four meetings for customers to go over bills in person.

At each of these meetings, customers can ask questions about their accounts and learn about resources to help manage energy costs. You can watch our report below and read more here. NYSEG offering meetings with customers as questions and concerns about smart meters persist

Last month I sat down with NYSEG's President and CEO Trish Nilsen, who explained why bills might be higher than normal. She and the company insists it has nothing to do with smart meters.

You can watch our full conversation below and read more here. Bringing your voice to the NYSEG president as questions and concerns about smart meters persist

Burke said he is also looking to have the Erie County Comptroller look into NYSEG rates. The comptroller told me he would have no issue doing that.

Last year the Public Service Commission approved a 62% rate compounded rate increase to delivery charges last year.