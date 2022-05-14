Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police on scene of mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue

People are asked to avoid the area
scene 1
Yoselin Person
Police on scene of shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Ave in Buffalo
scene 1
scene 3
scene 4
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 15:45:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are on the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire and the shooter is in custody, authorities say. People are asked to avoid the area.

No word yet on any injuries or suspects.

"I heard at least 20-30 shots, if not more," a witness told 7 News.

Governor Kathy Hochul sent out a tweet saying she is closely monitoring the shooting and the state is offering assistance to local officials.

7 News has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine