Police on scene of mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are on the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire and the shooter is in custody, authorities say. People are asked to avoid the area.

No word yet on any injuries or suspects.

"I heard at least 20-30 shots, if not more," a witness told 7 News.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul sent out a tweet saying she is closely monitoring the shooting and the state is offering assistance to local officials.

