A master plan on Shoshone Park to build a community facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Shoshone Park neighbors showed up to a public meeting inside Dash’s Market on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo to voice their concerns while listening to a master plan to build a community facility.

This meeting comes after the attack that happened last week with a woman who was sexually assaulted.

Those who attended the meeting say it’s vital to come to these kinds of community gatherings.

“Because it almost holds city officials accountable,” says Gabriella Speth, who lives near Shoshone Park. “What I like to see from the park is more involvement from city officials. The park right now is very glum, and dark. I know there were recent attacks over there.”

Speth says she wants to see some action happen from her councilman on safety and security.

“I have a five-year-old son, and we frequently walk through that park,” she says. “I’m not confident with city officials right now until we see something happen and crimes followed up.”

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt of the University District says he wants to make park visitors feel more comfortable.

And it’s happening by building a facility for kids and others to use.

“We should always be weary because there are predators out there and we should always be on guard,” he says. “So at the end of the day this facility and Shoshone Park we want it to be safe at all times, so we hope to have no more incidents that happened a few weeks ago.”

Speth says she’s excited about the master plan but still wants her councilman to do more.

“I'm excited to see what is going to come forth with everything,” she says. “I don’t think it will lessen anything. I think the major thing in lessening crime again is accountability.”

Others say they’re looking forward to what their councilman is envisioning.

“We enjoy living in the area, and we just want to continue to see it grow,” says Velvo Johnson III.

The hope is that Shoshone Park will help Buffalo's University District prosper.

“But definitely if we’re going to put a facility here we want to make sure it’s safer for anyone at any point in time,” Councilman Wyatt says.

Wyatt says he hopes next spring this project will be completed.

