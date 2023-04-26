A look inside the new Wayland Brewing Company, set to open on Sunday in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wayland Brewing Company, located at the former American Legion Post 567 at 3740 N Buffalo Street in Orchard Park, announced its grand opening will be on Sunday at 5 p.m.

"We are really thrilled to be about to open and share this with the community," said Brad Rowell, one of the partners behind Wayland Brewing Company, "We are really proud of what we have accomplished and built here and are looking forward to welcoming people here."

7 News first brought you Wayland Brewing Company's story in December 2022 when the 18,000-square-foot venue was in its final stages of construction and received a tour this week as the establishment puts the final touches in place before opening.

Jeff Russo Wayland Brewing Company will offer a large beer garden that can hold up to 150 people. Customers can play bocce or simply relax at one of the custom made picnic tables.

Jeff Russo Wayland Brewing Company will feature 15 craft beers for the grand opening. The beers are made on premises inside a twenty barrel, three vessel brewing system.

Jeff Russo Part of the new Wayland Brewing Company is situated inside a former American Legion Post. The update space now includes a new bar and a place for merchandise.

It has an on-site brewery, tap room, full kitchen, an expansive outdoor courtyard, and a large event space that can be rented to host weddings and other private gatherings. It also has a lounge area and private suites. Regulation bocce courts, fire pits, and seating for 180 people will add to the courtyard area.

Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich, the masterminds behind The Grange in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville are also the masterminds behind Wayland Brewing Company.

Jeff Russo Caryn Dujanovich and Brad Rowell, the owners of The Grange in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville, are teaming up again for Wayland Brewing Company in Orchard Park

"We are really focusing on every aspect of the experience. We want to have the best beer in the country and want to serve some of the best food you can have in any brewery in the area," Rowell told 7 News in December. "From the design, to the music to the lighting, to the ambience, we want to cover it all."

"We are very excited for the day we get to open. We want the community to come and feel the love that we have put into this place," Dujanovich told 7 News in December.

When it comes to the beer, Wayland has a twenty-barrel, three-vessel brewing system that will allow the brewery to produce somewhere around 2000 barrels of beer annually.

The on-site brewery is being run by head brewer and co-owner PJ Dunn. He previously worked at Thin Man Brewery and has more than 16 years of brewing experience.

Jeff Russo PJ Dunn is the head brewer and a co-owner at Wayland Brewing Company.

Wayland will open at 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, it will be closed on Tuesday and will begin regular hours on Wednesday.