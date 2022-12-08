Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer.

Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.

Wayland Brewing Company The courtyard area at Wayland Brewing Company will offer bocce courts, fire pits and seating for more than 100 visitors.

When it opens, Wayland Brewing Company will boast an on-site brewery, tap room, full kitchen, an expansive outdoor courtyard, and a large event space that can be rented to host weddings and other private gatherings.

Wayland Brewing Company Rendering of the 18,000 square foot campus of Wayland Brewing Company in Orchard Park

Perhaps the only thing more impressive than the space itself, is the team that is behind the project.

Jeff Russo Caryn Dujanovich and Brad Rowell, the owners of The Grange in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville, are teaming up again for Wayland Brewing Company in Orchard Park

Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich, the masterminds behind The Grange in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville, are back at it once again with another business that is sure to be a community staple for years to come.

"We are really focusing on every aspect of the experience. We want to have the best beer in the country and want to serve some of the best food you can have in any brewery in the area," says Rowell. "From the design, to the music to the lighting, to the ambience, we want to cover it all."

Wayland Brewing Company A rendering of the front of Wayland Brewing Company in Orchard Park

"When we were approached about the space it felt right," says Dujanovich, "The event hall was something very important to us. We knew we wanted to start getting into events because we do have a lot of people reach out to us for events that sometimes we are unable to accommodate at our other restaurants. We definitely knew this was the right step for us."

Wayland Brewing Company is housed inside the former American Legion Post 567 which has been fully updated and expanded to give visitors a modern feel.

Jeff Russo Wayland Brewing Company is housed inside a former American Legion Post that has been updated and expanded into a brewery, taproom, restaurant and event space.

"We loved the history of this building and all the events that that people have had here in the past," says Dujanovich. "We love the idea of trying to continue that tradition."

A tremendous amount of care was put into the design of the new venue to both honor the past while updating the space. Skylights and large windows have been added to open things up and welcome natural light into both the tap room and event space.

Jeff Russo The event space at Wayland Brewing Company can host private gatherings of up to 220 people. Weddings have already been booked for 2023

"We wanted to make sure it's always inviting", says Dujanovich. "We wanted to get away from any type of dark interior and keep with our brand which is always bright."

Wayland Brewing Company will also have a lounge area and private suites. Regulation bocce courts, fire pits and seating for 180 people will add to the courtyard area.

Still the star of the show will be the beer. Wayland has a twenty barrel, three vessel brewing system that will allow the brewery to produce somewhere around 2000 barrels of beer annually.

Jeff Russo The on-site brewery at Wayland Brewing Company is set up to produce 2,000 barrels of beer a year

The on-site brewery is being run by head brewer and co-owner PJ Dunn.

"I've had ideas and dreams for years of what kind of brewery I would want to open, and these guys are the perfect people for me to partner with," said Dunn.

Jeff Russo PJ Dunn is the head brewer and a co-owner at Wayland Brewing Company.

Dunn, who previously worked at Thin Man Brewery, has more than 16 years of brewing experience and says he's excited to be creating what will be staples on the Wayland beer menu.

"The two things that are going to be a big lynchpin for us are very traditional German Lagers, and there are some traditional techniques that we are set up to utilize here, and then modern India Pale Ales, hoppy IPAs. They do great."

Wayland Brewing Company Wayland Brewing Company has merchandise that will be available inside the venue.

Dunn says the majority of the beer produced on-site will be used inside the Wayland taproom and at other associated restaurants. He believes that Wayland Brewing Company beer will eventually end up in limited distribution across our region.

"At the end of the day beer is something to bring people together and enjoy with friends and family. I really just hope it makes people happy."

Jeff Russo Wayland Brewing Company has everything ready to go for when the new space opens.

Bringing people together is at the core of what Wayland Brewing Company is trying to do. The menu for the taproom is being designed to pair perfectly with PJ's beers.

"We will focus on the same quality fresh ingredients that we do at our other restaurants," says Rowell. "We will put our own spin on things that we think go well with beer."

Wayland Brewing Company already has weddings booked for 2023. There is a hiring event set for Monday December 12th at the venue. The team believes they will need 80 employees to help operate a space they hope is welcoming for all.

"We really hope it will be a community hub," says Rowell.

"We are very excited for the day we get to open. We want the community to come and feel the love that we have put into this place," says Dujanovich.

