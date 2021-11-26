7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 26 - November 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Thanksgiving weekend and if you're looking to get out and do things we've got you covered.

The Ice at Canalside reopens

The Ice at Canalside will reopen November 26 after it was closed last winter due to COVID-19. There will be a celebration starting at 7:10 p.m. that includes a firework show, Santa visit, ice activities, giveaways and more. You can find more information here and here.

14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

A beloved Western New York holiday tradition returns November 27 in Lancaster. After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade makes its return and will cruise through the Village of Lancaster beginning at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School on November 27. You can find more information and how to watch here.

Buffalo Holiday Market opens

After some inspiration from a trip to Germany, the owners of Loaded Lumber in Buffalo's Cobblestone District have decided to host a European Christmas Market right here in Western New York. The Buffalo Holiday Market opens November 26 and will run for four weeks. You can find more information here and here.

World's Largest Disco returns to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

More than 6,500 people will be in attendance as the World's Largest Disco makes its in-person return on November 27 after turning last year's Disco into a virtual event due to COVID-19. You can find more information on the event's website here.

Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo

Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo makes its return November 27. "This year get ready for more lights, more nights, and more fun. Enjoy the Zoo after hours as you stroll through our illuminated winter wonderland," the zoo said. The event runs through January 2 , 2022. You can find more information here.

Black Friday

Black Friday shopping may look a little different this year than it has in the past, but some will still be out looking for those deals. You can find information on Black Friday deals here and here.