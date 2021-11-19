BuffaLove Holiday Market set to begin on November 26th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a trip to Germany, and a little inspiration - the owners of Loaded Lumber in Buffalo's Cobblestone District decided to put on their own European Christmas Market right here in Western New York.

"We want to the bring the magic of a European Christmas to our own backyard," said Samara Hutchinson, the market coordinator for the festival.

The BuffaLove Holiday Market has brought in 30 "chalets," replicas of the classic European cabin typically seen most often in the Alps across countries such as France, Switzerland, and Germany.

Nearly 150 artisan vendors from Western New York will, for the most part, rotate on a weekly basis through these cabins. Each week, the market can and will be completely different, with completely different vendors.

"We want to support all of our artisans and local businesses, its been tough right now for us," said Hutchinson.

Whats Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn (Niagara St.) is one of the few businesses that has chosen to spend the entire five weeks at the market. They've already started to set up their chalet!

"Markets are essential for a local business. We do them all, especially when we started out. Its massive for building your interest, name recognition, and sales," said Stefan Coker, a co-owner.

For the entire list of vendors and when they will be at the market:

The schedule for the market:

November 26th-December 23rd (Tuesday-Sunday)

Tues-Fri: 3-9

Sat-Sun: 12-9

Admission is FREE

