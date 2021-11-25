How you can watch the 14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved Western New York holiday tradition returns Saturday in Lancaster!

After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 14th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade makes its return and will cruise through the Village of Lancaster Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School.

7 Eyewitness News will stream the parade live beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, WKBW.com, the WKBW app and on your favorite streaming device with 7 Plus. You can find more information on 7 Plus here.

This year, AM Buffalo co-host and reporter Melanie Camp and 7 Eyewitness Sports reporter Jenna Callari will co-host the parade's live stream. They will be joined by the Lancaster High School Brass Quintet who will provide music.

The parade is hosted by the Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting and features more than 200 emergency vehicles from New York and Pennsylvania decorated with Christmas lights and more.

You can find more information here as 7 Eyewitness News anchor-reporter Pheben Kassahun spoke to organizers ahead of the parade.

You can find the Facebook event page here and road closure information from Lancaster police here.