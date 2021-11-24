WNY fire fighters revving up engines for annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire engine fanatics will rejoice after learning the Christmasville Fire Truck Parade will return after its hiatus, due to the pandemic.

The 14th annual parade will be cruising through the Village of Lancaster, on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6p.m.

7ABC will stream the parade live.

"Bringing it all back so that everybody has that warm Christmas feeling," Christmasville Fire Truck Parade co-chairman, Jerry Unser said.

It is a familiar sound that has boosted holiday cheer for the last 12 years, but that sound fell silent, last year.

"This is our 14th year. We're not counting last year at all," Unser said. "You get the Village Board involved and we get other organizations. You have the high school with the quartet that's going to play. It just gets everybody excited that's bringing in the Christmas spirit."

Christmas spirit that many feel Western New Yorkers need, right about now.

Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association captain, Eric Adolf said, "I think the biggest thing that we're looking forward to is the fact that we're all just coming back together again. I know the camaraderie. has been kind of down in the fire service recently, so the fact that we've all been able to gather together in order to actually do something, has boosted a lot of spirits at our hall at least."

About 180 fire trucks are expected at this year's parade, compared to previous years bringing in more than 200.

The trucks are from Western New York, Pennsylvania and the Rochester area.

Adolf said, "We've done some decorating so far, it's mainly focusing on the float so that we don't take out a fire truck at the moment."

"They create the theme on their own and that's what makes it unique. There are so many cool ideas that are being drawn up and thought of within the fire service. These guys are great," Unser added.

Guests are advised to dress warm. The parade will last two hours.

Engines will be ready by 6 p.m. with a few additions into this beloved tradition and a slightly different route.

"This year, we've added even the law enforcement division," Unser said, "It proceeds south on Central Avenue, and then to West Main Street and then, West Main Street to the roundabout, down to Broadway."

Here is a clip of what the parade looked like when 7ABC streamed it in 2018.