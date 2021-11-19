7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 19 - November 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and there are several holiday themed events happening throughout the region.

Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show

The Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show is coming to the Niagara County Fairgrounds. Scheduled to open on November 19 at 5:00 p.m. organizers say the drive-thru show features dozens of towering, never-before-seen displays synchronized to the music broadcast over your car's radio. Those who attend can expect to spend about 20 to 25 minutes driving through the show. It will run at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on select dates through December 30. You can find more information here.

'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday light experience at Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags Darien Lake will host a drive-thru holiday light experience 'Magic of Lights.' There will be a 1.25-mile route lit with holiday lights that winds guests through the park and campground. Magic of Lights will run daily November 19 through January 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will be closed November 25, December 24 and 25. You can find more information here.

Chandler Street Winter Market opening day

The Chandler Street Winter Market will have its opening day November 20. The market will be set up in the spaces at 27 and 37 Chandler Street Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from opening day until the end of April. "You will find some of the best local food-based small businesses in the region, offering everything from hot prepared meals, to decadent baked goods and fresh seasonal produce," according to a release. You can find more information here.

Thanksgiving Community of Love day

Rooted in Love, Inc. and Dion's Dreamers, the official foundation of Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, have partnered for the Thanksgiving Community of Love Day. On November 20 there will be a drive-thru giveaway of Thanksgiving essentials. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Persistence Preparatory Academy located at 378 Urban Street in Buffalo. One set per household and proof of residency is required. You can find more information here.

WNY Railway Historical Society Train and Toy Show

The WNY Railway Historical Society Train and Toy Show will be November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 21 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. There will be model trains, a basket raffle, door prizes, collectibles, demonstrations and more. You can find more information here.

Regular Firearms Season for Deer and Bear Hunting in New York's Southern Zone begins

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced November 4 that regular firearms season for deer and bear in the Southern Zone would begin on November 20. The DEC said it encourages hunters to review new safety regulations and changes for this season. The season runs through December 12. You can find more information here.