7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 30 - August 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend the calendar flips from July to August which means we're nearly halfway through the summer. If you're looking to get out for some summer activities this weekend you can find a list of things to do in Western New York below.

Cattaraugus County Fair

The Cattaraugus County Fair kicks off Sunday and runs until Saturday, August 7. The fair takes place at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds located at 501 Erie Street in Little Valley. Gates open daily at 8:00 a.m. while the midway opens at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and 1:00 p.m. every other day. You can find more information on tickets, parking, events and entertainment here.

Orleans County Fair

The Orleans County Fair kicked off Monday and continues through Saturday. The fair takes place at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds located at 12690 NYS Route 31 in Albion. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills training camp at Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills training camp began at Highmark Stadium Wednesday. Saturday marks the first practice open to the public. You can find more information on training camp here and more information on parking, traffic patterns and road closures here.

Discover Kenmore

Discover Kenmore will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Delaware Avenue between LaSalle and Victoria. Hosted by the Kenmore Business Association the event features vendors, artisans, home food, music and more. You can find more information here and here.

Sunflowers of Sanborn

Sunflowers of Sanborn, a popular Western New York attraction, will hold its grand opening August 1. Located at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn it offers daily activities such as U-pick sunflowers, corn maze and hay rides. There is also a special weekend schedule. You can find more here.

Queen City Jazz Festival

The 17th annual Queen City Jazz Festival will take place Saturday at the Historic Colored Musicians Club at 145 Broadway in Buffalo from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include music, food trucks, vendors and raffles. You can find more information here.