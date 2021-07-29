Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills training camp practice Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and new traffic pattern for the Buffalo Bills training camp practice that is open to the public Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office the following will be in place:

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 7:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the open practice (approximately 1:30 p.m.);

All stadium parking lots are open;

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Rte. 20a will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday;

The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the practice.

There will be two other Bills training camp practices open to the public, you can find more here.