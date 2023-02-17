7 things to do in Western New York during winter break: February 20 - February 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many students across Western New York have the coming week off for winter break. If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, 7 News has got you covered.

Aquarium of Niagara

Starting February 18, the Aquarium of Niagara is offering discounted admission and special programs during the winter break. Some of these programs include scavenger hunts, activity tables, themed feedings, and presentations. The Aquarium of Niagara is expanding its hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the break. You can find a full list of events and prices online here.

WKBW

Buffalo Museum of Science

"Engineering Week" at the Buffalo Museum of Science runs from February 19 through February 25. The theme is "Creating the Future." The museum told 7 News that this week allows kids to explore different interests for their future. The Buffalo Museum of Science is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a full list of events and prices online here.

WKBW

Explore & More Children's Museum

"Break Week" at Explore & More Children's Museum is another opportunity to experience "all things engineering" during the winter break. The event runs from February 20 through February 24 and includes STEM-based activities and challenges. You can find more information online here.

WKBW

Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo is offering discount admission for "Polar Bear Days." From February 20 through February 24 visitors can receive $5 off full-priced tickets. The zoo is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information online here.

WKBW

Canalside

Lace up February 20 and head to Ice at Canalside for February Fun Skate. Admission and rentals, curling, bumper cars, hot chocolate and water are all free. Certain activities will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. In addition, relive high school at “Prom Night” February 17 and welcome spring during “Hawaiian Night – The Last Luau” February 24. You can find a full list of events and prices online here.

WKBW

Buffalo RiverWorks

Buffalo RiverWorks, in partnership with Independent Health, is offering a variety of activities during the winter break including:



Free ice skating and roller skating from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. February 21 through February 23.

Discount skate rentals.

Discount ropes course.

Free giveaways on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can find a full list of events and prices online here.

WKBW 716 Career Fair returns to Riverworks this week.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel

The solar powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel is set to re-open during the winter break. It will run from February 18 through February 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, Hot Chocolate Night is back on February 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The carousel is "freshened-up, sanded, painted, and polished" all for the re-opening event. Rides still cost just $1. You find more information online here.