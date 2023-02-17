Spring break fun: Buffalo Museum of Science hosts engineering week

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Starting on Sunday, the Buffalo Museum of Science's engineering week is kicking off and the theme for this year is creating a future.

The museum says this entire week allows people to showcase their jobs to the community -- plus take a look at how nature plays a role in creating new technologies to make the world a better place.

On Sunday, college students can showcase their works at the University at Buffalo and then starting Monday there will be new events until next Saturday.

Gabrielle Graham with the museum says this week can show kids different interests for them to experience for their futures.

"You never know what will spark the interest ofa kid it will be the most random interaction or that one time touch, that they have with someone who is also very passionate about something they are working on," said Graham.

Graham says engineering week is her favorite, and be sure to not miss National Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day on February 24th and Youth in Engineering with Teen STEM Initiative on February 26th.