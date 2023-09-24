7 News This Week: September 18-22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at the stories impacting your community. Check out some of our favorites from this week.

A Buffalo Bills fan and a Green Bay Packers fan will be forever connected thanks to a life-saving organ donation. See the full story here.

Visit Buffalo Niagara determined that tourism spending in Western New York has hit $2.2 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic era. Several people in Niagara Falls are excited to see WNY rebounding and attracting more tourists than ever. See the full story here.

The NFTA's light rail, a cheaper way to get from point A to point B, could soon be adding a point C. The plan to expand the NFTA's Metro Light rail has been in the works since 1979, but money ran out, so since then it's been a proposal. See the full story here.

At Hinsdale Central School in Cattaraugus County, planting vegetables is not just a lesson on food but also about teaching kids how to help others in need. See the full story here.

Super 7: Ja'Meer Thomas is known as a utility player for Bennett's football team and plays just about anywhere. See the full story here.