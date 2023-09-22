Super 7: Bennett's Ja'Meer Thomas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ja'Meer Thomas is known as a utility player for Bennett's football team and plays just about anywhere.

"Last year, I played pretty much everything," said Ja'Meer Thomas. "Receiver, running back, kick-return, defense."

With the Tigers losing a handful of seniors like Jayden Lewis and Cureem Hathcock, Ja'Meer will have the task of filling those voids.

"He's one of our main leaders. He's an electric player, so you can't have him in one spot," said defensive end Aaron Roseboro.

As a junior, Ja'Meer led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. The now senior still has one more thing to check off his list.

"I want to go for 1,000 yards receiving. I was close to it last year," said Thomas.

Ja'Meer stats aren't the only thing on the list of things to do this year.

Bennett, the reigning Class AA state champions, are trying to make an appearance in the championship game for the third straight year.

