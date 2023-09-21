WNY tourism spending hits $2.2 billion

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visit Buffalo Niagara determines that tourism spending in Western New York has hit $2.2 billion surpassing pre-pandemic era.

Several people in Niagara Falls are excited to see WNY rebounding and attracting more tourists than ever.

“That’s showing that there is money coming back to our economy which would definitely help with the jobs that we lost along the way due to COVID,” says resident Kiara Santiago.

Santiago tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she hopes all of those tourism dollars go back into needed communities.

“So paying attention to the areas of just building more into the north ends and even other areas within Buffalo that aren’t really acknowledged,” she says.

Some members of Aquarium of Niagara says they're excited to be part of strengthening Western New York’s economy.

“A destination like the aquarium is a place where we have a great story unreleasable animals, rescued animals, confiscated animals,” says President/ CEO Gary Siddall. “And the traffic that comes into our doors is what supports the funding needs to ultimately provide the care that those animals need.”

Visit Buffalo Niagara follows the money that comes to WNY through tourism.

President Patrick Kaler says the tourism spending primarily came from sporting events and leisure travel, which includes things like Bills games and March Madness.

“The NCAA men’s basketball team could be coming back in 2026. We’re already in the process for future years,” Kaler says.

Kaler says the largest share of spending is 34 percent that went to the restaurant industry.

“These are tax dollars so really these dollars are helping small businesses which is what our tourism industry is so that’s a great opportunity for our businesses to stay afloat,” he says.

