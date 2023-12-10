7 News This Week: December 4-8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at the stories that made headlines across Western New York communities.



Starting in 2035, all new cars sold in New York State must be fully electric. That means the number of electric vehicles on the road will quickly climb - but current EV drivers say the state doesn't have enough working public chargers in many areas. See the full story here.

The FDA is proposing a ban on a product that's been popular in the Black community for years, used both at home and at salons: chemical relaxer with formaldehyde. See the full story here.

The FAFSA process will look a lot different this year for prospective and current college students hoping to receive financial aid. See the full story here.

Students at East Aurora High School are replacing homework with entrepreneurship, by running their own design and repair business, Blue Devil Design, from inside the classroom. See the full story here.

It's considered the oldest family-run wine and liquor store, in not just Buffalo but the country. Hodge Wine and Liquor is celebrating 90 years in business. See the full story here.

Big Ditch Brewing Company has been at the forefront of Buffalo's craft beer industry, and now the brewery that has become a staple of the Western New York community is looking to expand into Lockport. See the full story here.

This week's First Student Super 7 athlete of the week comes from Bishop Timon's basketball team. Jaiden Harrison is hoping to lead his team back to the state finals, and he's breaking records along the way. See the full story here.