'Treat your customers like friends and treat them fairly': Buffalo's Hodge Wine and Liquor celebrates 90 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is considered the oldest family-run wine and liquor store, in not just Buffalo but the country.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Hodge Wine and Liquor celebrated 90 years in business.

As it turns out, Hodge Wine and Liquor got its license to open up shop on an important day in American history.

The date is also significant because it also marked 90 years to the day since the 21st Amendment was ratified, repealing the 18th Amendment and ending the prohibition era in which alcohol was illegal in the United States, in 1933.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed out to Hodge to find out the secret to their success.

"I am very fortunate that my grandfather, Anthony, started the business here, the day prohibition ended; December 5th, 1933. The store has been continuously licensed in this location for the entire 90 years," Hodge Liquor Vice President James 'Jim' Pepe told Kassahun.

He started working at his grandfather's liquor store in his late high school, early college years.

"I would come in and make deliveries, I would pack the orders away, price up bottles and do everything that had to be done, but over those years, I learned from my dad and my two uncles about the fine wine business and that's reflected in the fact that we have so many imported fine wines in this store," Pepe recalled. "We always had a bottle of fine wine on the table and there was always plenty of stories of my dad and their interaction with the customers and growing with the business."

Cornell University SC Johnson College of Business cited Businessweek.com's 2010 statistic about 40% of U.S. family-owned businesses transition into a second-generation business. About 13% are passed down successfully to a third generation, while only 3% survive to a fourth or beyond.

Hodge Liquor President and Owner Kimberly Pepe said, "As of September 1st, I am the fourth generation owner of this establishment."

A rarity, but Kimberly Pepe who is also James' daughter is a pro.

She is worked at the liquor store that sits on the corner of Hodge Avenue and Elmwood Avenue, for the last 13 years.

Kimberly said, "I grew up here. I grew up as a little kid running around here. 'Go grab a dust rag and dust something' my dad would say. My dad would bring my sister and I here every Monday when we were 6 or 7 years old. I used to run around here with a Barbie doll."

Thirteen years of changing trends when box wines were popular, tequila, the adjustment during the COVID-19 pandemic when curbside pickup became popular.

One of the major feats that have kept the store solid for 90 years is its fine wine inventory, thanks to Pepe's father and grandfather who took time to learn about wine in Europe.

Pepe said, "Back then, selling fine wine was a very unusual thing in this country because it was so new. They were one of the few people that were educated by the French Government in order to sell fine wines."

"Tons of import things like weird apéritifs and digestifs, things that you won't find anywhere unless online, and we like to have an eclectic collection of things like that," Jim's daughter Kimberly added.

However, the best kept secret is not a secret at all but just common business practice.

Pepe said, "I would say the whole secret to that is just to be yourself, treat your customers like friends and treat them fairly. Sell them the best possible product you can for the best price."

The family-owned liquor store is located on 463 Elmwood Ave, in Buffalo and occasionally hosts wine tasting events.

