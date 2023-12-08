Super 7 Conversation: Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete of the week comes from Bishop Timon's basketball team.

Jaiden Harrison is hoping to lead his team back to the state finals, and he's breaking records along the way.

Harrison says he quickly saw his game transform for the better after joining the Bishop Timon basketball team.

"To be a leader and more vocal," he said. "To expand my passing game and become an all-around player."

Harrison's stats speak for themselves with nearly 2,000 career points. The Tigers won a Monsignor Martin Championship for the first time in over two decades. Now they want that state championship.

"It's starting to hit me more every day that this is my last year of high school."

You can watch the full Super 7 conversation above.