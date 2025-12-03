21-year-old sentenced to 90 years to life for sex crimes committed in Niagara Falls in 2023

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Alexander Bryant was sentenced to a combined 90 years to life for sex crimes committed in Niagara Falls in 2023.
Bryant was arrested and charged in October 2023 in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at the Pine Plaza shopping center in September 2023. In November 2023, the district attorney's office announced an indictment was unsealed, charging Bryant in connection with a second sexual assault that occurred on October 6 in Niagara Falls.
In September, a jury convicted Bryant of multiple counts of multiple charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape and criminal possession of a weapon. He has now been sentenced to a combined 90 years to life for those crimes.
“Being abducted by a stranger on the street and raped at gunpoint, or having that happen to someone you love, is most people’s worst nightmare. That nightmare became reality for these two young women. There is no place in civilized society for someone who commits these crimes, and the Court’s sentence reflects that.”