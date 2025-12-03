21-year-old sentenced to 90 years to life for sex crimes committed in Niagara Falls in 2023

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Alexander Bryant was sentenced to a combined 90 years to life for sex crimes committed in Niagara Falls in 2023.

Bryant was arrested and charged in October 2023 in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at the Pine Plaza shopping center in September 2023. In November 2023, the district attorney's office announced an indictment was unsealed, charging Bryant in connection with a second sexual assault that occurred on October 6 in Niagara Falls.

In September, a jury convicted Bryant of multiple counts of multiple charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape and criminal possession of a weapon. He has now been sentenced to a combined 90 years to life for those crimes.