18-year-old sentenced for involvement in 2021 murder, robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for his role in a 2021 robbery and murder.

On March 29, 2021, the defendant, and his co-defendant, Calvin Clemons, conspired to lure the victim to C Street in Buffalo with the intent to commit a robbery.

The defendant, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, stole the victim's backpack after Clemons shot the victim, 20-year-old Trenten Sink, in the back multiple times.

Clemons was previously sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for his role in Sink's homicide.

