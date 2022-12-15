Buffalo man sentenced for murdering two victims in two separate homicides

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

On Dec. 24, 2020, at 4:30 a.m., the defendant, 20-year-old Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot the victim with an illegal weapon. The victim, 17-year-old Felix Aguirre was sitting inside a vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo at the time of the shooting.

Aguirre died at the scene.

Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree. He received 15 years to life for the Aguirre murder.

On March 29, 2021, at 8:13 p.m. Clemons along with another individual, stole the backpack of 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink. During the robbery, Sink was shot in his leg, chest, and the side of his body. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree for the Sink murder. He received 20 years to life in prison, a sentence to be served consecutively to his sentence for the Aguirre murder.

