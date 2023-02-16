16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Club Marcella

Buffalo police announced a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Club Marcella on February 12. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, three people were shot during an argument inside the club. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were reportedly taken to local hospitals.

Club Marcella released the following statement to 7 News Sunday afternoon:

“We are devastated by the horrendous act of violence that occurred last night. We pray for the victim and his family, as well as anyone else impacted by this tragedy. Of course, we are cooperating fully with the police and will continue to do so in every way possible." - Club Marcella

Club Marcella then released another statement Tuesday announcing a different closing time:

"In consultation with the Buffalo Police Department, we have decided to close our establishment at 2am until further notice. We will continue to review our security procedures and will make any and all necessary changes to our facility, surrounding parking and other areas to protect our customers and staff. We again extend our prayers to the victim, his family and all who were impacted by this horrible event." - Club Marcella

This was the second shooting at Club Marcella recently. On January 29, police said a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot.

The New York State Liquor Authority tells 7 News it is investigating.