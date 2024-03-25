Watch Now
15-year-old arrested after threatening social media post

The post threatened to shoot up several Buffalo schools
WKBW News Staff
Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 23:17:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody in relation to a threatening post on social media put up on Sunday.

The post threatened to shoot up various Buffalo schools, per police.

After several interviews and a search of his home, authorities don't think these threats were credible.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says there will be increased security and law enforcement in and around BPS schools on Monday.

Crisis team counselors will be available for students who need someone to talk to.

The teen has been charged with multiple misdemeanors by the Buffalo Police Department's Threat Management Unit.

