'Will it come back?': Retired Sumitomo worker questions bladder cancer diagnosis after Goodyear cases

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are new questions about who — in the rubber industry — is affected by bladder cancer. Months after the 7 News I-Team exposed bladder cancer cases, connected to the Niagara Falls Goodyear plant, a former Sumitomo Rubber employee is coming forward and voicing concern about his diagnosis.

Ten years into his retirement from the Dunlop plant in the Town of Tonawanda, Chuck Riley has some questions about why he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"I had seen an article many years ago when I was working there that there was a high rate of bladder cancer in the rubber industry," Riley said. "I thought, well, maybe there's something to this."

WKBW-TV Chuck Riley speaks with 7 News I-Team investigator Ed Drantch.

That thought was only exacerbated after learning a number of former workers at the Goodyear plant, in Niagara Falls, had been diagnosed with the same cancer. It was something he saw in a story on ABC News Prime Live, which featured the 7 News I-Team's reporting.

Harry Weist, a former Goodyear employee, said he was never warned about the dangers the chemical could cause, even though company knew about the risks.

"21 years and I've had it five times...It always brings this stuff back, you know," said Weist, who was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer again.

"My concern is, will it come back with me," Riley questioned.

WATCH: 'I've had it five times': Cancer concerns at Goodyear Niagara Falls plant making national headlines



Sumotomo acquired Dunlop in 1986. It has been named in at least two lawsuits, filed in New York State courts, over asbestos exposure-related issues and subsequent mesothelioma in former employees. Bladder cancer was not part of those lawsuits.

The 7 News I-Team sent this email to a Sumitomo spokesperson asking:



whether cancer-causing chemicals were used at the plant

what precautions were taken

if there is concern about workers diagnosed with bladder cancer

In a response, Sumitomo said:

"SRUSA has not received any direct communication on this matter and therefore does not have any formal comment."

In digging for information, the 7 News I-Team discovered two enforcement actions taken against Sumitomo, connected to the Clean Air Act. The Environmental Protection Agency reports the company was fined $35,000 in 2022 and $208,000 in 2024. The EPA notes the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was the lead agency to charge the company with these violations.

In a statement to the 7 News I-Team, a DEC spokesperson explains "Sumitomo has successfully resolved all environmental enforcement actions initiated by DEC related to its Title V air permit at the Tonawanda facility. There are currently no open enforcement actions with the company."

The spokesperson goes on to report

The two separate consent orders were resolved in 2022 and 2024:



The consent order resolved in September 2024 was for violations of Title V air permit conditions reported in semiannual and annual compliance reports, including:

releases of silica and carbon black to the environment and atmosphere,

operating the Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) below the required temperature,

failure to conduct a daily opacity reading of the RTO emissions, and

operating particulate emission controls outside of the allowable pressure range and not submitting a Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) as a corrective action. Sumitomo satisfied all requirements under DEC oversight.



The consent order resolved in June 2022 was for violations of Title V air permit conditions reported in semiannual and annual compliance reports, including:

failing to record visible emission observations from emission points associated rubber mixers and the regenerative thermal oxidizer, and

failing to properly document tread end cement usage and emissions.

The NYSDEC spokesperson says "Sumitomo satisfied all requirements under DEC oversight."

Dr. Christine Ambrosone is the Chair of the Department of Cancer Prevention and Control at Roswell Park. She is not Riley's doctor, but says it's hard to make a direct link between bladder cancer and Sumitomo.

"It's really complex and there's not really straight forward answers," Ambrosone said. "That industry many be associated with increased risk but you really can't attribute specific cancers to specific exposures."

WKBW-TV Dr. Christine Ambrosone, from Roswell Park, speaks with 7 News I-Team investigator Ed Drantch.



That includes smoking. Riley said he quit smoking 17 years ago.

As for his cancer, Riley is now in remission after immunotherapy treatment at Roswell. With many questions, his former coworkers at Dunlop and those at the Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls are top of mind.

"I hope for all the other employees up at the Goodyear plant Niagara Falls," Riley said. "I hope they're not they take precaution now, hold Goodyear accountable for your safety."

Knowing his family is behind him — his kids, grandchildren and his wife — Riley said he will keep fighting to stay healthy and alive.