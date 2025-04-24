'I've had it five times': Cancer concerns at Goodyear Niagara Falls plant making national headlines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More Western New Yorkers are coming forward with concerns about their experiences after working at the Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls, as an investigation into cancer-causing chemical emissions now makes national headlines.

The 7 News I-Team investigative series "Getting Poisoned" has revealed the plant is releasing cancer-causing chemicals into the air over Niagara Falls at rates up to seven times higher than current standards.

Two former workers report that since the 1980s, they've heard about people who worked at the facility developing bladder cancer. A study released in 2014 shows at least 50 workers have been diagnosed with bladder cancer, and those exposed to the chemical had a higher risk of getting cancer than the average person living in New York.

WATCH: Investigation into concerns about health impacts of the Goodyear factory

Harry Weist, a former employee, says he was never warned about the dangers the chemical could cause, even though Goodyear knew about the risks.

"21 years and I've had it five times... It always brings this stuff back, you know," said Weist, who has battled bladder cancer for years and was recently diagnosed with it again.

ABC News Harry Weist gets emotional talking about the impact cancer has had on his life.

Goodyear maintains it produces "low levels" of the cancer-causing chemical and is "in full compliance" with permit requirements. The state has fined Goodyear for two emissions-related violations, but the State Health Department says there's a "low risk" for the community.

7 News anchor Ed Drantch was interviewed by ABC News about his reporting on the Goodyear plant.

ABC News 7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch was interviewed by ABC News for his coverage of Goodyear Niagara Falls.

In February, the 7 News I-Team spoke with the interim DEC Commissioner, Sean Mahar, who says current modeling reflects a "worst-case scenario."

Jim Briggs, another former worker, is now working with United Steel Workers to warn future Goodyear employees about the health risks.

"When people are hired... we want them to be informed," said Briggs. "I see the work we're doing. I definitely feel the workers there are far more safer than I was and the people before me that went to work at Goodyear," Briggs added.

ABC News Jim Briggs is warning workers about the impact of this cancer-causing chemical.

Goodyear says it regularly monitors the facility, tracking the number of cancer cases. The company also states that current employees are tested for exposure levels every six months and is working to reduce emissions.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.