'Two-pronged approach': Buffalo scraps plans for new animal shelter, will improve current Oak Street facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has abandoned plans for a new "state-of-the-art" animal shelter on Niagara Street and will instead focus on improving the current Oak Street facility, according to officials.

The decision marks a reversal from announcements made in June by Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, who was campaigning for mayor at the time. Scanlon had called the proposed Niagara Street facility the result of "several years of work" and said it would be more than twice the size of the current shelter.

"That's the beauty of the new facility. More than twice the size of the current...so it's going to make life a lot easier for the employees, but obviously much more enjoyable for the animals," Scanlon said in June.

All of this comes after a 7 News I-Team investigation in October 2024 exposed questionable conditions at the current Oak Street shelter. The investigation revealed dogs kept in cages where feces and urine needed cleaning, with at least one dog pacing in circles and smearing feces on the floor.

An anonymous source told the I-Team they had "encountered disturbing conditions that compromise the health and welfare of the animals in the shelter's care."

Allies of the shelter once again sounded the alarm in August 2025, calling for help and demanding accountability for what they said were dangerous conditions inside the facility.

Nolan Skipper, Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, which operates the city animal shelter, will remain in his position under Mayor-elect Sean Ryan. Skipper said the city will take a "two-pronged approach" moving into the new year.

The plan includes making improvements at the Oak Street facility while reviewing options for a new animal shelter in the future.

