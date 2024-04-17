New documents shine light on City of Buffalo DPW vehicle crash, driver began to 'black out'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after a City of Buffalo Department of Public Works truck crashed into a business and residence on Niagara Street, there is a clearer picture as to why and how this happened.

The employee, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, was placed on administrative leave after he struck parked vehicles, a car at a stop light, a light pole and a home while driving a city dump truck on Niagara Street in July 2023. He also narrowly missed a little boy while veering off the road.

7 News Reporter Kristen Mirand obtained documents about that day from the Buffalo Police Department through a Freedom of Information request.

WKBW

Documents show Harris was driving with a revoked license because of insurance issues. He told police he was not drinking, taking any illegal drugs or using his phone while operating the city-owned vehicle.

A police report also states Harris began to "black out" while driving, causing him to crash.

Angela Darnley, the owner of Family Auto Sales of Western New York, said the crash damaged four of her cars and cost her business about $40,000.

"That hurt us a lot. I mean, there's so much money that's been wasted on just that and I could have been buying more cars and flipping them or I could have been you know, put it into the business and put it into my roof," Darnley said.

Darnley said out of the four damaged cars, she's been trying to fix a red pickup truck.

"The other three went to the junkyard, so thousands of dollars went to the junkyard," Darnley explained.

WKBW The DPW vehicle struck several cars on the Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc. lot.

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski has been inquiring about this crash since it happened but he didn't receive any answers until Mirand showed him the documents.

"I just want folks to know that I'm on this and I haven't let this up. I'm glad that the information was obtained to the public and to make sure that things remain transparent but I have to carry this ball one step further and that's taking this information and working within city hall to make sure that this never happens again," Nowakowski said. "I'm grateful that no one was hurt in this situation."

According to the documents, the dump truck's state inspection sticker expired in December 2022 and it was noted there were several mechanical discrepancies.

"We just need to get answers to make sure that when our workers are providing services to the City of Buffalo that they're doing it in a safe manner," Nowakowski said.

Darnley said she wants the city to be held accountable for what happened to her shop.

"I could be doing a lot more with that money paying our bills, but instead, I had to sit there and cover for the city because the city don't have to take responsibility for their own actions," Darnley said.

Mirand reached out to the city for comment but has yet to hear back.