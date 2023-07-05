'Where was the slip-up': Buffalo Council member seeks answers after DPW vehicle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Buffalo Parks Department employee is on administrative leave after he struck parked vehicles, a light pole, and a residence while driving a city dump truck on Niagara Street Sunday morning. Surveillance video from Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc. shows the driver nearly hit a child and man walking along the street.

SEE ALSO: DPW employee on administrative leave after striking vehicles, light post while operating city dump truck

Angela Darnely, owner of Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc., said most of the cars that were sitting on the lot are now a total loss.

"We lost a lot. I mean, I had two vehicles sold," Darnely said.

The driver of the city-owned truck, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, was given two tickets for speeding and driving without a license.

He is now on administrative leave pending a review.

WKBW The DPW vehicle struck several cars on the Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc. lot.

Days after the incident Fillmore District Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski is now seeking answers.

"When your sole position is operating equipment it is mind-boggling but really concerning that the employee felt so comfortable to be operating a vehicle without a license," he said.

As chairman of the Buffalo Civil Service committee, Nowakowski will be filing a resolution asking the city to share exactly how and why this happened. He said it will be discussed at next Tuesday's meeting. He added that all city employees need a license to verify residency when they are hired.

"Where was the slip-up," he asked.

Nowakowski said he wants to know if there is a notification system in place when an employee's license is revoked and what kind of relief the auto shop and homeowner are entitled to.

"I'm sure that moving forward we will collect more information so we can move better," he said.

7 News' Kristen Mirand put in a FOIL request for the full police report from Buffalo police, but the request was denied as police continue to investigate the incident. A city spokesperson also told Mirand that DPW is conducting a review which should take at least a week.

"When things like this happen you have to take them head on so you can do better and plan for better," Nowakowski said.