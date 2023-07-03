Watch Now
DPW employee on administrative leave after striking vehicles, light post while operating city dump truck

A City of Buffalo Parks Department employee is on administrative leave after he struck parked vehicles, a light pole, and a residence while driving a city dump truck on Niagara Street Sunday morning.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 14:27:36-04

The incident occurred just after 10:20 a.m., when the driver, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, was traveling southbound on Niagara Street.

The truck ended up leaving the roadway and struck a light pole, several parked vehicles in a parking lot, and a residence, causing possible structural damage.

The incident was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, showing the truck narrowly missing hitting a child, who was walking on a sidewalk along Niagara Street.

Harris was taken to ECMC by ambulance after the incident to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris was later issued two vehicle and traffic summons: speed not prudent and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

The city Department of Public Works additionally placed Harris on administrative leave pending a further review of the incident.

Harris remains at ECMC where he continues to be treated for his injuries.

