Buffalo Common Council adopts resolution calling for formal inquiry after DPW vehicle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has adopted a resolution calling for a comprehensive inquiry into the recent crash involving a City of Buffalo Department of Public Works vehicle.
The driver of the city-owned truck, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, struck parked vehicles, a light pole, and a residence while driving a city dump truck on Niagara Street. Surveillance video from Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc. shows he nearly hit a child and man walking along the street.
Harris was given two tickets for speeding and driving without a license. He is now on administrative leave pending a review.
The common council said representatives from the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Public Works have been requested to appear before the Common Council Civil Service Committee on July 18.
"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and incidents like these should never occur. We owe it to the residents of Buffalo to thoroughly investigate this matter and identify any deficiencies in our processes to ensure compliance with regulations and requirements by City employees. Through this inquiry, we aim to hold both the employee and the City accountable for their respective responsibilities."
According to a release, the resolution highlights the following concerns to be addressed:
- Factors contributing to the employee operating a city-owned vehicle without a valid and non-suspended driver's license and any lapses in the process of ensuring employees have the necessary driving credentials.
- Prior knowledge of individuals or departments regarding the employee's license status and their responsibility in permitting the employee to operate the vehicle despite their license status.
- Effectiveness of current protocols and procedures for monitoring and verifying employees' driving credentials within the City of Buffalo, including identification and addressing of any potential issues or license violations.
- Existence of a system similar to Erie County's Vehicle License Event Notification System ("LENS") within the City of Buffalo, and if not, how the city obtains information on the validity and status of licenses held by city employees.
- Specific improvements or changes to enhance the monitoring and verification of employees' driving credentials, and how the City of Buffalo can prevent similar incidents through policy enhancements, training, or additional safeguards.