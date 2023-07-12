Buffalo Common Council adopts resolution calling for formal inquiry after DPW vehicle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has adopted a resolution calling for a comprehensive inquiry into the recent crash involving a City of Buffalo Department of Public Works vehicle.

The driver of the city-owned truck, 35-year-old Vernon Harris, struck parked vehicles, a light pole, and a residence while driving a city dump truck on Niagara Street. Surveillance video from Family Auto Sales of WNY Inc. shows he nearly hit a child and man walking along the street.

WKBW Surveillance video shows a DPW vehicle nearly hitting a child and man walking on Niagara Street.

Harris was given two tickets for speeding and driving without a license. He is now on administrative leave pending a review.

RELATED: 'Where was the slip-up': Buffalo Council member seeks answers after DPW vehicle crash

The common council said representatives from the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Public Works have been requested to appear before the Common Council Civil Service Committee on July 18.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and incidents like these should never occur. We owe it to the residents of Buffalo to thoroughly investigate this matter and identify any deficiencies in our processes to ensure compliance with regulations and requirements by City employees. Through this inquiry, we aim to hold both the employee and the City accountable for their respective responsibilities." - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, Chair of the Buffalo Common Council's Civil Service Committee and sponsor of the resolution

According to a release, the resolution highlights the following concerns to be addressed:

