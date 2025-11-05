'It comes down to priorities': Why isn't Western New York's congressional delegation talking about shutdown?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On day 36 of the government shutdown and with so many of you worried about the future, why isn't Western New York's congressional delegation getting together and talking to each other?

The 7 News I-Team has requested calendars from:



Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy

Republican Nick Langworthy

Republican Claudia Tenney.

We wanted to see what they are doing for you during this government shutdown.

Langworthy outright refused to release his calendar. Tenney never even responded.

Only Kennedy released details of what he's been doing since the government shut down on October 1. Even that was just an executive level summary. But in going through that information, one thing is clear. There are a lot of meeting with democrats including folks from the Hochul administration, the Erie County Executive and Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

There is not a single meeting with colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch asked Kennedy if he's spoken with Langworthy or Tenney, during the shutdown. The answer is no.

Drantch: Why let party get in the way of Western New York's delegation? Why not get Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy or Claudia Tenney in a room and say, hey, we're Western New Yorkers, let's get this done.

Kennedy: we are doing the work already and it comes down to priorities. Do you care about people's healthcare, do you care about putting food on the table for millions of Americans including hundreds of thousands here in Western New York And do you care about addressing the affordability crisis in this country. That's what we are driving forward.

Drantch: Are you saying they're not?

Kennedy: What I'm saying is they have to answer for whatever they are or are not doing. Democrats, including myself, are prepared to work and are doing everything we can to create a bipartisan solution that works for the people of this country.

Kennedy says right now, with everything happening in Washington, much of the conversation is between leadership. Still, he insists he's working for Western New Yorkers.