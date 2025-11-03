'What are you doing for my tax dollars?': Where are Western New York's representatives during the shutdown?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a month into the government shutdown, many people are losing SNAP benefits while lawmakers are still being paid. So what are these lawmakers doing to earn their money while the government is shutdown?

The 7 News I-Team reached out to Western New York's Congressional delegation:



Democrat Tim Kennedy

Republican Nick Langworthy

Republican Claudia Tenney

We formally requested their calendars for the month of October, so we could see for ourselves what they were doing, while so many of you voiced worries about the government shut down.

Congressman Tim Kennedy was the only lawmaker to release any information, sending the 7 News I-Team a daily list of meetings, interviews and appearances in both Buffalo and Washington, between October 1 and October 29.

Congressman Nick Langworthy outright refused to release his calendar, because these lawmakers are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act and "will not be producing the documents requested."

Tenney's office did not respond.

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch spoke with Republican State Senator Rob Ortt, asking what he wants to see from his colleagues on the federal level.

Drantch: Should they be more transparent in releasing their schedules, in letting Western New Yorkers know, what they're doing for them while the government is shut down?

Ortt: I believe these three members of Congress are extremely busy and I don't think there's anyone who's got their feet up at home while the government is shut down. But these kinds of calls are going to grow the longer it is closed. These are the kinds of pressure points people are going to start saying, well what are you doing? What are you doing for my tax dollars because I'm not getting my benefit.

Ortt said he doesn't care if they're working 24/7, just get the job done. He says this is why Western New Yorkers have such a negative perception of government.

The most recent Gallup poll, from mid-October, says just 15% of Americans approve of Congress.