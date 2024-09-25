How did a knife make it into McKinley High School if they have weapons detection systems

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been two weeks since a 15-year-old was stabbed in a stairwell, inside McKinley High School in Buffalo.

The 7 News I-Team has learned, from a law enforcement source, it was a pocket knife used in this attack. A district spokesperson says the investigation continues, but there are still many unanswered questions about how this happened.

The district says it's taken a layered approach to safety at all of its schools including:



security cameras

security checks by school security

Buffalo police school resource officers

partnering with Peacemakers

Evolv weapons detection systems

But with each of these measures in place, including those weapons detection devices, it begs the question:

how did the knife end up inside the school and

and did this student actually go through the weapons detection system with the knife?

WATCH: 15-year-old arrested after stabbing at McKinley High School

Arrest made after 15-year-old boy was stabbed at McKinley High School in Buffalo

"They're looking at cameras to see how it got into the school," Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight said. "What I can share is, in our schools we use the Evolv detectors and we have it set, because it's the start of the year in all of our schools not just McKinley, but on the highest level so it's very sensitive to making sure that the system is able to detect threats."

But a law enforcement source tells the 7 News I-Team, these Evolv weapons detection systems are meant to detect mass casualty weapons, like guns and explosives. They say the average setting won't detect pocket knives.

In fact, a 2022 investigation by the BBC shows, the Evolv system cannot reliably detect large knives.

Evolv sent the 7 News I-Team a statement saying

"Evolv Express was specifically designed to detect guns but will also alert on many types of knives and some explosives."

Still, we don't know if this knife was walked through these weapons detectors. No one is answering that question.

WKBW-TV Buffalo Public Schools explains it employs different techniques to keep kids safe in school.

The school district is quick to point out, this attack was the result of something that happened over the summer and was then brought into the building. District administration is not commenting further because the police investigation continues.

The 7 News I-Team requested official documents about each time the system alarmed in schools and what was detected. We're still waiting to hear back.

