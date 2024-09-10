Arrest made after 15-year-old boy was stabbed at McKinley High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at McKinley High School on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the high school around 1:10 p.m. Monday.

Buffalo Police said one student was stabbed during a fight with two other students. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz spoke with a woman who says she is the grandmother of the victim. You can watch his report from the school directly below. 15-year-old boy stabbed at McKinley High School, two suspects in police custody

Officers recovered a knife and the two other students were arrested.

On Monday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced that a 15-year-old Buffalo boy has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by persons under sixteen.

This is an ongoing investigation.